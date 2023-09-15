FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU are both 2-0 on the season heading into Saturday night’s game in Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas has defeated both Western Carolina and Kent State. BYU has downed Sam Houston and Southern Utah.

Here’s five keys for Arkansas to get the win.

Play With Focus, Intensity Like Season Opener

The Hogs insist they play the same against all teams, but that simply just doesn’t happen. Arkansas was fired up and played with outstanding energy and focus in Week 1. However last week the Hogs simply weren’t focused and playing with the same energy they did in opener. The Hogs will need to be focused and playing with high energy against BYU. The visitor is good enough to come into Fayetteville and get a win if Arkansas isn’t prepared and ready to play. Focus is a key this week. Take control of the game early. Don’t allow BYU to get momentum.

Run The Ball With More Authority

Arkansas won’t have Rocket Sanders again, but they have plenty of talent at that position. The Hogs are getting good production in the running game from back AJ Green and quarterback KJ Jefferson. If Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson are going to get 17 of the 32 carries among running backs they need to improve. Green is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Johnson has been outstanding blocking in the first two games. Dubinion was outstanding in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but has struggled the first two games. The offensive line needs to show improvement this week as well.

Win Third Down

The Hogs need to win third down battles on both sides of the ball. They need to stay on the field converting third downs on offense. On defense, they need to get off the field on third down. In the season opener, Arkansas coverted 6-of-13 third downs. They limited Western Carolina to 4-of-15 third downs. Against Kent State last week Arkansas was 9-of-14 on third down while limiting the Golden Flashes to 4-of-12. The Hogs have done well in that area thus far and that is a must against BYU.

No Turnovers, Fewer Penalties

The Razorbacks have done well avoiding turnovers in the first two games. They did cut the penalties down in Game 2. Against Western Carolina, Arkansas was hit with seven penalties for 86 yards. They only had four penalties for 34 against Kent State. The fact they cut the penalties down and didn’t turn it over against Kent State allowed the Hogs to get the comfortable win though it wasn’t pretty.

Continue Red Zone Excellence

Arkansas has made eight trips to the opponent’s red zone and scored a touchdown each trip. Obviously at some point they will have to kick a field goal or fail on a fourth down, but so far they have been perfect there. If the Hogs can get points, particularly seven each trip into the red zone, they will have a chance in most or all games. They overcame a mistake last week when they let the clock run out inches from the Kent State goal. That pushed it back to third-and-goal play outside the five. KJ Jefferson found Andrew Armstrong for a touchdown after a low snap to help Hogs avoid disaster.