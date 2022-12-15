FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools.

Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“I grew up in Arkansas,” Smith said. “I’ve always heard about the Hogs. Always thought it was a really good school. I visited Saturday and got the chance to play for them. That’s what I wanted to do.”

At Arkansas, Smith will play for Cody Kennedy on the offensive line. Kennedy did an outstanding job recruiting Smith.

“I’ve talked to him throughout the recruiting process,” Smith said. “He’s a nice guy. He’s really like straight-forward. I like him and looking forward getting to know him more.”

Sam Pittman is an oddity of sorts in college football. He’s a head coach wasn’t hired as a former coordinator, but instead as one of the best offensive line coaches, if not the best, in the business. That caught Smith’s attention.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Smith said. “I think having more of an emphasis on the offensive line we’re going to be knowing what to do a lot better and we’re overall coached better.”

Smith had offers from Arkansas State, Harvard, Dartmouth, Colorado State, Louisiana, Tennessee Martin, Columbia, Brown, UCA, Yale, Air Force, Murray State, Hendrix, Presbyterian College, Southern Arkansas, Missouri Western, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas Tech.

“I had quite a few Ivy League offers,” Smith said. “I had scholarship offers from like Arkansas State, Colorado State, Lafayette (Louisiana) and those type schools. Saturday I got the PWO to Arkansas. So it seemed to be the best choice for me. I got to stay in the state of Arkansas and play SEC Football. So why wouldn’t I do it?”

Smith admitted had he gone elsewhere he would have always wondered what if he had gone to Arkansas.

“It was definitely one of those things where I was like, ‘if I end up not going to Arkansas I’m going to regret it,'” Smith said. “I already knew I was going to regret it if I didn’t choose Arkansas. At least I won’t regret it if I choose Arkansas.”

Smith joins Warren tight end-athlete Maddox Lassiter, 6-4, 230, and Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris, 6-2, 190, as committed to attend Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.