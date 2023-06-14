FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2024 three-star athlete Ahkhari Johnson has committed to Arkansas.

Johnson, 5-11, 180, took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Johnson played quarterback for Pleasant Grove, Johnson completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns. He rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Johnson provided feedback on his visit Sunday.

“It was really good,” Johnson said. “They made me feel like I am a priority here. They made me they really want me here. It was a good visit overall. I like all the coaching staff. They’re really good. They showed me a lot of attention. I just had fun.”

Johnson had planned to visit TCU and Stanford, but following Arkansas he opted to make his decision. He’s being recruited as a cornerback by Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson.