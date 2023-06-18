FAYETTEVILLE — Aledo (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Chris Johnson Jr. joined his teammate, Jaden Allen who plays the same position and is committed to the Hogs, on an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Johnson, 6-1, 180, has set his decision for July 4. Johnson gave feedback on his official visit.

“It was cool being out with Jaden again, being out here with coach (Marcus) Woodson and coach (Deron) Wilson,” Johnson said. “Seeing all the coaches again and talking to coach (Sam) Pittman again. Going through all the meetings and film session and all that.”

Allen is working hard to get Johnson to join him at Arkansas. Johnson talked about how that would be.

“Like I said before playing with a childhood friend in college would be a really big deal,” Johnson said. “For it to be a dream that could become a reality is a really big deal.”

Johnson reflected back on the highlight of the Arkansas official visit.

“Definitely hanging out with the coaches again and hanging out with the host Jaylon Braxton again,” Johnson said. “Hanging out with Jaylon of course. The film session was really cool. Talking to the coaches was a really cool experience.”

Johnson was asked if he felt the love from Arkansas’ coaches?

“Oh most definitely,” Johnson said. “They’ve always been showing love since the beginning. Since I first got my relationship with coach Wilson. Coach Pittman, coach Wilson, even other coaches always sending me letters. All showing me love. That is pretty cool.”

He will choose between the Hogs, Arizona State and Oregon on July 4.

“I’m having a little party so probably around 7:30, 7 o’clock,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s father played at Louisville and then in the NFL. The younger Johnson talked about the influence of his father.

“Coming from someone, my dad didn’t have an ordinary route, coming from someone who had to take the back door,” Johnson said. “Coming from Juco route then Louisville. When he told me trust the process it really meant something. Coming from someone that had to actually trust the process and work to where he got it just means a little difference.”

As a junior, Johnson finished with 33 tackles, 26 solo, two for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Click here for highlights.