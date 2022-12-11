FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023.

Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards.

“I came to Arkansas to win,” Armstrong said. “I came to Arkansas just because the coaches make me feel like it’s home. I’m all the way in Dallas, so that’s like 5 hours or something like that. It feels like home being here.”

Armstrong, who was hosted by wide receiver Sam Mbake, went into more detail why he chose the Hogs.

“Just the teammates and players,” Armstrong said. “They were very honest about everything. I was asking all of them questions. Like I said, the facilities, the food, everything.”

Armstrong said Mbake was helpful as far as him making a decision.

“He just told me all the good things, the football team, practice, how everything goes,” Armstrong said. “He was just very high on Arkansas.”

Armstrong joins Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335, and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205, as committed to Arkansas from the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks offered Armstrong on Thanksgiving Day. When they did Kenny Guiton, who coaches wide receivers at Arkansas, made a strong impression on Armstrong with his excitement to hopefully recruit him to the Hogs.

“He’s like my old coach at my old school, I can talk to him like a friend,” Armstrong said. “He’s like my age, so I can relate to him a lot. I can relate to Coach G a lot, he’s like a brother to me. I just felt that connection when I first spoke to him.”

Armstrong played high school football at Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne. He played two seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce so he would have two years left and three if he wanted to use his COVID year or needed to redshirt for any reason.