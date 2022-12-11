FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.

Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“The visit was good,” Armstrong said. “I just felt very at home here. I liked the campus, I like the facilities, everything around Arkansas and Fayetteville. It showed why it’s a top four place to live. I just liked everything about the visit.”

At Arkansas, Armstrong would have an excellent chance to come in at midterm and earn a starting spot.

“I mean, being able to come in and help the team,” Armstrong said. “They brought in two transfers last year that are now going to the draft, and they lost another one, so it puts more on me wanting to come here.”

Armstrong has a visit set to Missouri next weekend, but it appears that visit may not happen as a decision could come sooner rather than later.

Armstrong was named to the Sophomore All-America team by HERO Sports on Thursday. He put together one of best seasons for a wide receiver in NCAA Division I FCS this season. He earned first team all-Southland Conference honors and led the conference in receiving yards during the regular season and tied for first in touchdown catches.



He had 100 yards or more in six games, recording multiple touchdown catches in four games. He finished the regular season 14th in the country in receiving yards.