FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier signed with Arkansas before ever visiting, but then solidified everything after his official visit.

Due to an NCAA rule, transfers can sign with schools, but since it’s a grant-in-aid the signing isn’t binding until they enroll in classes. It is binding for the school, but not the prospect. Regardless of that, the official visit to Arkansas Wednesday through Friday sealed the deal for the 6-foot-1, 223-pound Grier.

“Yes sir, it’s even better now,” Grier said. “I told the coaches that I didn’t want to tell them I commit to something and I haven’t even seen it yet. So that was kind of the deal. Even the other coaches I was being recruited by I told them, ‘If I come down and like it I’m not going back home.’ I’m loving it here and having a great time.”

Grier went into more detail on how the official visit went for him.

“I had pretty much I would say the time of my life,” Grier said. “It’s very fun, but more like a business trip. I’m coming here to accomplish goals, win championships and bowl games and stuff like that. Overall the visit was real good and my family enjoyed it. Most importantly I’m enjoying it. I am actually loving it.”

Among the things Grier experienced at Arkansas was the Razorbacks win over Missouri on Wednesday.

“Oh yes,” Grier said. “Even like the culture and Calling the Hogs and stuff like that and learning that. I did that for the first time at a basketball game. The atmosphere was crazy [Wednesday] night.”

While at Arkansas, Grier got to interact with several other Arkansas targets.

“I think the best part of it I got a chance to meet with other recruits and big time players that we need,” Grier said. “Guys like [Alfahiym Walcott) from Baylor and Snaxx (Lorando Johnson) from Baylor as well. A DB and nickel, safety kind of guys that we need that would be big additions to the team’ Get with those guys and try and get them on board. My former teammate Xavier Weaver as well. Get those guys on board we’ll be looking for a good time.”

Grier battled injuries in 2022 so he was limited to 21 tackles, 12 solo. In his career with the Bulls, Grier had 228 tackles, 133 solo, one pass breakup, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Arkansas’ Commitments From Portal

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor