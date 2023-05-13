FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ search for a second defensive tackle from the transfer portal has ended with the addition of Keivie Rose.

Rose, 6-3, 303, committed to Arkansas following an official visit that ended on Friday.

“They fit in all the categories that I named and even more,” Rose said. “There’s a couple of them (categories) I’ve been sorting through my process.”

He talked about what some of those categories that he looked for in a college as he also visited Miami and TCU.

“Somewhere that I can play my best, go against the best and then after football is a real big thing for me,” Rose said. “Getting myself to the next level and then thinking about after football. That’s some things I’ve really been thinking about during this process.”

Deke Adams is his lead recruiter. The Arkansas defensive line coach has made a good impression on Rose.

“I love him,” Rose said. “He’s a really good man most of all. The most important thing is being a good man. I feel like he’s genuine and he’s real good. That’s even before football. He’s had a lot of years of football. Knowing what to do and putting a couple of guys in the league. He’s been great. He has been real good.”

The Hogs have also landed Maryland’s Tank Booker, 6-4, 320, for one of those spots. Rose had 24 tackles in 2022 including 18 solo. He had two sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

Rose entered the transfer portal on April 24 and the Razorbacks were the first to jump in with an offer. He also has offers to Miami, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Colorado, TCU and Ole Miss.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 235, Louisville

Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech