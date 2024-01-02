FAYETTEVILLE — Former Texas A&M wide receiver Jordan Anthony has committed to continue his football career at Arkansas.

Anthony, 5-10, 160, played for Texas A&M in 2023. In four games, Anthony caught three passes for 14 yards. At Texas A&M, he played in Bobby Petrino’s offense. Petrino is now the offensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Anthony started his career at Kentucky in 2022 before transferring to A&M. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Tylertown (Miss.). He played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

The Razorbacks will host official visitors from the transfer portal Jan. 3-7.

Anthony is the ninth addition to Arkansas’ Class of 2024 from the transfer portal.

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Jordan Anthony, WR, 5-10, 160, Texas A&M

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Fernando Carmona, OL, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Xavien Sorey Jr, LB, 6-3, 220, Georgia

Doneiko Slaugther, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Matthew Shipley, K, 6-1, 190, Hawai’i