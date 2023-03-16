FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is advancing to the second round of the WNIT Tournament after taking down Louisiana Tech 69-47 on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena.

In the first quarter, Arkansas limited Louisiana Tech to just three points, finishing the quarter up 15-3 over the Lady Techsters.

The Hogs first nine points of the game all coming from beyond the arc.

Arkansas keeps that momentum going into the second quarter, but the Lady Techsters start to get their offense going a bit and cut the Hogs lead 24-17 with less than five minutes to go until halftime.

However, the Hogs manage to hold on to the lead going into the locker room 35-21 over Louisiana Tech.

In the third quarter, the Hogs were outscored by the Lady Techsters 16-13, but it wasn’t enough for them to take the lead.

The Razorbacks get the win over Louisiana Tech 69-47 and will host Stephen F. Austin on Monday at 7 p.m.