FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner.

Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.

Turner graduated from Illinois in 2009. He has sent several stars to the NFL. Among the notable players coached by Turner are Coby Fleener, Zach Ertz, Levine Toilolo, Austin Hooper, Dalton Schultz, Colby Parkinson and Kaden Smith.

Arkansas was one of Turner’s recruiting territories at Stanford. Other recruiting territory for him was California (Sacramento Valley, North Coast, Cascades), Florida (South), Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Prior to his arrival at Stanford, Turner spent the 2009 season as the quarterbacks coach at Indiana State.

At Arkansas, Turner will replace Dowell Loggains who accepted the job of offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

The Razorbacks have three four-star tight ends committed and Turner is slated to see them tomorrow. They are Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, Bixby (Okla.) High’s Luke Hasz, 6-3, 245, and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235.