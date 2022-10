FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.

Other games on Oct. 29 around the SEC are Kentucky at Tennessee, Ole Miss at Texas A&M, Missouri at South Carolina and then Georgia and Florida playing in Jacksonville, Fla.