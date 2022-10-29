FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Auburn curse has now been broken as the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Hogs get the ball first, but are forced to punt quick. On Auburn’s first possession, they get stopped by Arkansas’ defense.

Pooh Paul got a big sack on third down which forced the Tigers to settle for a field goal.

Auburn’s kicker Anders Carlson missed the 46-yard field goal, so still zeros on the scoreboard.

However, not a great start for the Hogs offense. When they get the ball back, a fumble by Jadon Haselwood was recovered by the Tigers at the Arkansas 47-yard line.

The Hogs defense stops them from getting to the endzone, but when Carlson attempts the 46-yard field goal this time, he makes it.

Auburn gets the first lead in the matchup, 3-0 with 5:55 left to go in the first quarter.

Arkansas’ offense gets it together before the end of the first quarter. The Hogs get on the board with a KJ Jefferson 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-3 Arkansas.

In the second quarter, the Hogs add to that lead. It’s KJ Jefferson again who takes it in from 13-yards out for the score to make it 14-3 Razorbacks.

The Hogs defense starts to collapse a bit at the end of the second quarter when Auburn scores their first touchdown of the game.

Tank Bigsby takes the ball 41-yards to the endzone to close in on Arkansas’ lead 14-10.

Before the end of the quarter though, Arkansas’ gets within field goal range and Cam Little makes a 27-yard one to put the Razorbacks up 17-10 over the Tigers.

However, Auburn has just enough time to get in field goal range as well and Carlson makes another one to make it 17-13 going into the locker room..

At the start of the third quarter, Hogs come out hot. The Tigers are forced to kick another field goal and Isaiah Nichols and Landon Jackson block it to keep the score 17-13.

Then, it was time for the offense to do their thing, KJ Jefferson throws it to Jadon Haselwood for an 11-yard touchdown. With that score, the Razorbacks go up 24-13 on the Tigers with 6:02 left to go in the 3Q.

The Hogs extend that lead some more after Rocket Sanders ran up the field for a 76 yards. With that run, he surpassed the 1,000 yard rushing mark this season in just eight games.

That tied Madre Hill’s school record for fastest to 1000 yards in a season, Darren McFadden did it in nine games.

It was Rashod Dubinion who finishes the drive in the endzone, punching it in from two yards out for the touchdown to make it 31-13 Arkansas with less than a minute to go before the fourth quarter.

Dubinion adds to his touchdown total in the fourth quarter as he scores again from 2 yards out to make it 38-13 Arkansas with 7:35 left to go in the game.

The Tigers are able to get another touchdown before this is all said and done, scoring late in the fourth quarter to make it 38-20.

Auburn scores right before the end of the game as well to make it 38-27, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Arkansas is now 5-3 on the season and will take on Liberty at home on Nov. 5.