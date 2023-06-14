FAYETTEVILLE — Memphis (Tenn.) University School defensive tackle Dion Stutts was killed on Tuesday in an ATV accident near his home in Batesville, Miss.

Stutts was the second commitment to Arkansas and announced his decision on March 11. He chose the Hogs over South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Louisville and others.

MUS director of athletics and head coach Bobby Alston confirmed the news to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“Our hearts are broken for the family,” Alston told the Commercial Appeal. “Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him.”

Stutts, 6-3, 265, was set to take his official visit to Arkansas June 23-25 weekend. As a junior, Stutts had 30 tackles including 13 for loss.