FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will return to action on Saturday with a trip to Florida.
Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) and the Gators (5-3, 3-2) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and the game televised on ESPN2. Arkansas will be using a new offensive coordinator with Kenny Guiton taking over for the fired Dan Enos.
OFFENSE
WR 2 Andrew Armstrong R-Sr. // 6-4 // 201
88 Davion Dozier Fr. // 6-4 // 205
WR 4 Isaac TeSlaa Sr. // 6-4 // 216
16 Isaiah Sategna R-Fr. // 5-11 // 180
14 Bryce Stephens R-So. // 6-0 // 181
LT 72 Andrew Chamblee R-Fr. // 6-6 // 304
-OR- 51 Devon Manuel R-So. // 6-9 // 310
LG 62 Brady Latham R-Sr. // 6-5 // 312
67 Josh Street R-So. // 6-6 // 311
C 55 Beaux Limmer R-Sr. // 6-5 // 307
56 Amaury Wiggins R-So. // 6-3 // 310
RG 78 Joshua Braun R-Jr. // 6-6 // 348
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford Sr. // 6-5 // 326
RT 75 Patrick Kutas So. // 6-5 // 313
76 E’Marion Harris R-Fr. // 6-7 // 292
QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 247
6 Jacolby Criswell R-Jr. // 6-1 // 230
RB 5 Raheim Sanders Jr. // 6-2 // 242
0 AJ Green Jr. // 5-11 // 205
-OR- 7 Rashod Dubinion So. // 5-10 // 216
20 Dominique Johnson R-Jr. // 6-1 // 252
TE 8 Ty Washington R-Fr. // 6-4 // 247
44 Francis Sherman Sr. // 6-3 // 247
89 Nathan Bax *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 250
-OR- 30 Var’keyes Gumms R-So. // 6-3 // 242
WR 17 Tyrone Broden R-Sr. // 6-7 // 195
-OR- 13 Jaedon Wilson R-So. // 6-3 // 179
83 Dazmin James Fr. // 6-2 // 186
DEFENSE
DE 40 Landon Jackson Jr. // 6-7 // 281
6 John Morgan III R-Sr. // 6-2 // 270
58 Jashaud Stewart Sr. // 6-2 // 257
DT 5 Cam Ball R-So. // 6-5 // 319
9 Taurean Carter R-Sr. // 6-3 // 303
93 Keivie Rose R-Sr. // 6-3 // 303
DT 50 Eric Gregory R-Sr. // 6-4 // 318
10 Anthony Booker Jr. R-Sr. // 6-4 // 351
DE 7 Trajan Jeffcoat *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 281
56 Zach Williams *Sr. // 6-4 // 250
LB 27 Chris Paul Jr. R-So. // 6-1 // 233
3 Antonio Grier *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 230
-OR- 22 Brad Spence Fr. // 6-2 // 237
LB 28 Jaheim Thomas R-Jr. // 6-4 // 240
36 Jordan Crook So. // 6-0 // 220
CB 1 Lorando Johnson R-Jr. // 6-0 // 193
2 Dwight McGlothern Sr. // 6-2 // 188
25 Kee’yon Stewart R-Sr. // 6-0 // 185
S 13 Alfahiym Walcott *Sr. // 6-2 // 210
4 Malik Chavis R-Sr. // 6-2 // 194
S 8 Jayden Johnson Jr. // 6-2 // 206
18 TJ Metcalf Fr. // 6-1 // 206
CB 11 Jaylon Braxton Fr. // 6-0 // 185
15 Jaheim Singletary R-Fr. // 6-2 // 187
24 LaDarrius Bishop *R-Sr. // 6-0 // 183
NB 17 Hudson Clark R-Sr. // 6-2 // 188
18 TJ Metcalf Fr. // 6-1 // 206
21 Jaylen Lewis R-Fr. // 6-0 // 182
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/KO 29 Cam Little Jr. // 6-2 // 179
28 Blake Ford R-Fr. // 6-1 // 225
P 31 Max Fletcher So. // 6-5 // 174
37 Devin Bale Jr. // 6-3 // 211
LS 48 Eli Stein So. // 6-3 // 231
30 Ashton Ngo Jr. // 5-11 // 233
H 31 Max Fletcher So. // 6-5 // 174
37 Devin Bale Jr. // 6-3 // 211
KR 16 Isaiah Sategna R-Fr. // 5-11 // 180
0 AJ Green Jr. // 5-11 // 205
PR 16 Isaiah Sategna R-Fr. // 5-11 // 180
14 Bryce Stephens R-So. // 6-0 // 181