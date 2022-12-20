FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas baseball team will begin the 2023 season as a Top 10 team.

The Razorbacks are ranked #7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday morning. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since the 2018 campaign, when the Hogs checked in at #3.

Arkansas posted a 46-21 overall record in 2022, highlighted by the program’s 11th trip to the College World Series and its third in the last four full seasons. The Razorbacks are the only team in the country with at least 45 wins in each of the last five full seasons.

The SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the top 10 and 12 teams in the top 50. Eight SEC programs, including Arkansas (#7), are in the top 25: LSU (#1), Florida (#2) Texas A&M (#4), Tennessee (#5), Vanderbilt (#9), Mississippi State (#22) and Ole Miss (#24).

The Razorbacks will begin the season with a trio of games February 17-19 in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, against Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State. The home opener at Baum-Walker Stadium is on February 21 against Grambling.