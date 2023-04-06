FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 9 Arkansas (27-10) was one out away from taking Thursday night’s series opener at Bogle Park, but No. 8 Georgia (30-7) poked a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh to take game one, 4-3.

Thursday’s setback snapped Arkansas’ three game win streak vs. the Bulldogs. The Razorbacks fall to 27-10 overall and 8-5 in SEC play.

The Hogs led the entire ballgame until the top of the seventh inning when Georgia tagged its three-run shot.

Arkansas scored all three runs in the first three frames. The Razorbacks poured on two runs in the first thanks to junior Cylie Halvorson’s two-run Bogle Bomb for a 2-0 lead.

Georgia cut the deficit to 2-1 on an RBI double in the top of the third, but Arkansas responded swiftly in the bottom frame. Sophomore Kacie Hoffmann’s RBI double to right center extended the Hogs’ lead to 3-1.

Pitching her 11th complete game of the season, redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (14-5) suffered the loss despite holding Georgia to one run through six innings. Delce struck out nine and gave up four runs on seven hits across 7.0 frames. The Oklahoma City product did not issue a walk.

Offensively, Arkansas combined for four hits. Halvorson paced the Hogs, finishing 1-for-3 with a two-run home run to broaden her hitting streak to seven games. After swatting an RBI double, Hoffmann expanded her hitting streak to four games. Freshman Lauren Camenzind and fifth-year senior Kristina Foreman pocketed a hit apiece. Foreman increased her hitting streak to five games.

Up Next

The Razorbacks look to even the series at 6 p.m. CT Friday on SEC Network+. Saturday’s series finale is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

For schedule updates and other news, go to ArkansasRazorbacks.com, or follow @RazorbackSB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.