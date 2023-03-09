FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered former Houston offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson a scholarship.

Johnson, 6-4, 305, announced his intentions to leave Houston on Wednesday, March 8, on Twitter.

“I’ve officially hit the transfer portal.”

Johnson was a First Team All-AAC selection last season. Johnson allowed just 1 sack on 586 pass block snaps last season.

He’s already drawn offers from Maryland, South Carolina and Cal in addition to the Razorbacks.

He played his high school football at Houston (Texas) Shadow Creek. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019 and had approximately 20 offers out of high school.