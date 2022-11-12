FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to LSU 13-10 in the Battle for the Boot on Saturday.

The Hogs defense coming up big on LSU’s first drive of the game as Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels to shut them down on their first possession.

Malik Hornsby getting the start at quarterback today for the Hogs, and the first possession for Arkansas is a quick three-and-out.

However, there next possession ends in some points. Cam Little kicks a 28-yard field goal and gives Arkansas the 3-0 lead over LSU with 4:48 left to go in the first quarter.

It’s Latavious Brini who once again comes up big for the Hogs in the first quarter as Daniels fumbles the ball at their 12-yard line and Brini recovers it to set Arkansas’ offense up.

However, LSU’s defense gets a stop on 3rd down and Arkansas decides to go for it. On fourth down, Hornsby trys to run it up the middle with no success and the Hogs turn it over on downs.

In the second quarter, Arkansas’ offense gets into a little trouble, Malik Hornsby fumbles the ball and LSU recovers it at the Hogs 37-yard line.

Arkansas’ defense comes up big though on third down, Eric Gregory sacked Daniels for a loss of 8 yards and forced the Tigers to kick a field goal to make it a tied game, 3-3 with 9:28 left to go until halftime.

However, before halftime, LSU took the lead after kicking a 29-yard field goal to put them up 6-3 going into the locker room.

The first touchdown of the game comes in the third quarter when LSU’s Josh Williams punches it in from one yard out to put the Tigers up 13-3 with 5:25 left to go in the third.

Arkansas makes a change at quarterback in the second half, Cade Fortin coming in for Malik Hornsby.

That ended up working out for the Hogs as soon after the fourth quarter begins Fortin found Matt Landers in the endzone for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

The Hogs cut LSU’s lead down to 13-10 with 13:17 left to go in the game.

It’s Arkansas’ defense that continues to make great plays. LSU decides to go for it on fourth and one, but they can’t get past the Hogs defense and turn it over on downs.