STARKVILLE, MS. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to Mississippi State 40-17 on Saturday in Starkville.

With the loss, the Hogs are now 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to score. On their first possession, they march down the field and a 65-yard drive ends in a 1-yard touchdown by Dillon Johnson.

Mississippi State led the game 7-0 with 11:15 to go in the first quarter.

Cade Fortin got the start for the Razorbacks today as KJ Jefferson was out. However, on the Hogs first possession, they get stopped by the Bulldogs defense.

Mississippi State adds to their score on their next possession though. They get down to Arkansas’ 5-yard line, and on third down, Will Rogers finds Jaden Walley for the touchdown.

The Bulldogs have a 14-0 lead with 4:10 left to go in the first quarter.

On the Hogs next possession, Malik Hornsby comes in at quarterback and immediately shows off his speed. He runs for 52 yards to get the Hogs to the Bulldogs 28-yard line.

However, Hornsby comes out of the game after taking a nasty hit and Fortin comes back in. They manage to get to to the Mississippi State 8-yard line, but the Bulldogs defense stops them on 4th-and-1, so the score stays 14-0.

Mississippi State having their way with Arkansas’ defense, they find the endzone again when Rogers finds Austin Williams to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the second quarter.

Malik Hornsby comes back in to the game on the Hogs next possession, but the drive ends in a field goal.

Cam Little’s 51-yard field goal is good and gets some points on the board for Razorbacks. Mississippi State leads 21-3 with 5:56 left to go until the half.

Arkansas gets their offense going right before the half as Malik Hornsby finds Jadon Haselwood for 68 yards.

That sets up Rocket Sanders to find the endzone from just three yards out for Arkansas’ first touchdown of the game. Mississippi State still leads 21-10.

However, Mississippi State gets the ball back with enough time before the half, but the Razorbacks defense forces them to kick a field goal.

Bulldogs kicker Ben Raybon misses it from 40 yards out, so the score stays 21-10 heading into the locker room.

Arkansas does not start off the second half well as a muffed kickoff puts them at the 1-yard-line.

Mississippi State gets the ball back quickly and on their first possession of the second half, they find a way to score as Rogers throws a 33-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Ducking to put them up 27-10 on the Razorbacks.

The Hogs try and hit back, they get all the way down to the Bulldogs 1-yard-line. Arkansas goes for it on 4th-and-1, but they get stopped and Mississippi State takes over.

The defense gets a stop and the Hogs offense takes what they are given as Malik Hornsby throws a bomb to Bryce Stephens for a 54-yard touchdown. Hogs cut Mississippi State’s lead down to 27-17.

The Bulldogs hit right back with a 30-yard touchdown run by Dillon Johnson puts them up 34-17 with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.

Hogs offense can’t get into a rhythm and the Bulldogs defense shuts them down again. On 4th-and-8, Malik Hornsby throws a pick and it’s back to Mississippi State offense once again.

The Bulldogs offense keeps on firing, they score again, but the Bulldogs kicker misses the PAT so it’s 40-17 Mississippi State with 10:28 left to go in the game.

On the Hogs next possession, Malik Hornsby is picked off again by Emmanuel Forbes, so it’s back to Mississippi State’s offense with 7:23 left to go.