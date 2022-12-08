FAYETTEVILLE — With Barry Odom going to UNLV that leaves Sam Pittman looking for a new defensive coordinator.

It appears Pittman is taking a long, hard look at the University of Georgia again. Sources indicate that Tray Scott, who is the defensive line coach for the Bulldogs, is under heavy consideration to replace Odom.

Scott, who is from Crossett and played football at Arkansas Tech, is regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the nation. However, he has never been a defensive coordinator.

Scott helped Arkansas Tech to a 24-8 record as a four-year letterman from 2003-07. He served as a graduate assistant with the defensive line for the Wonder Boys from 2008-10. In 2011, he was a graduate assistant at Arkansas State. He served in the same position at Ole Miss in 2012. At both places he helped with the defensive line.

Scott coached the defensive line at Tennessee-Martin 2013-14. He moved on for the same position at North Carolina in 2015-16. From there, Scott went to Georgia in 2017 and has been with the Bulldogs ever since. It was when Pittman was at Georgia from 2016-19 that he got to know Scott.

Since Scott has only coached the defensive line it’s uncertain what his hiring if it happens would have on Deke Adams, who is in his first year with the Razorbacks.

Scott is married, Sarah Scott, and has one son Julian Thomas Scott.

Among other names thrown around with the Arkansas opening are Jim Leonhard, the interim head coach at Wisconsin, and Glenn Schumann, the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia. Leonhard is also being linked to several NFL jobs after he leaves Wisconsin, which he plans to do after the bowl game. Schumann is likely to stay with the Bulldogs.

In other coaching news related to the Razorbacks rumors are running rampant that Dowell Loggains will be the next offensive coordinator at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have an opening for offensive coordinator because Marcus Satterfield left to join Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska.

If Loggains were to go to South Carolina it would mark the second coach to leave Arkansas for Columbia. Following the 2020 season, Justin Stepp left Arkansas to coach the wide receivers for Shane Beamer’s staff. Loggains was recruiting with Pittman and Kenny Guiton yesterday in Bixby (Okla.).

It also remains to be seen who Odom will seek to hire from Arkansas.

New Transfer Portal Entry

Safety Zach Zimos has entered his name in the transfer portal. Zimos is a redshirt junior from Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Travis.

In four years at Arkansas, Zimos doesn’t have any statistics. He was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com coming out of high school.

Scholarship Hogs in transfer portal:

Reid Bauer, P, Redshirt Senior

Jaqualyn Crawford, WR, Redshirt Senior

Malik Hornsby, QB, Redshirt Sophomore

Javion Hunt, RB, Redshirt Freshman

Ketron Jackson, WR, Sophomore

Khari Johnson, DB, Junior

Chase Lowery, WR, Redshirt Freshman

Erin Outley, TE, Redshirt Freshman

Myles Slusher, DB, Junior

Eric Thomas Jr., DE, Junior

Warren Thompson, WR, Redshirt Senior

Jacorrei Turner, DB, Redshirt Sophomore

James Jointer, RB, Freshman

Taylor Lewis, DL, Redshirt Junior

Zach Zimos, S, Redshirt Junior