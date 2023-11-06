FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and FIU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and televised on ESPNU Saturday, Nov. 18 in Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas (3-6, 1-5) will host Auburn this Saturday and then finish up against Missouri on Friday, Nov. 24. Both those games also will be played in Razorback Stadium. Both Auburn and Missouri games will kickoff at 3 p.m. The Auburn game will be on the SEC Network and Missouri shown on CBS.

FIU (4-5) will be at Middle Tennessee on Saturday. They have beaten Maine, North Texas, UConn and Sam Houston this season. The losses were to Louisiana Tech, Jacksonville State, UTEP, Liberty and New Mexico State.

Arkansas has to win all its remaining games to become bowl eligible. They are coming off a 39-36 overtime win over Florida in The Swamp.