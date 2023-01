FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Otis Kirk to talk about 2023 TE Shamar Easter, 2025 WR Jaden Perez and 2024 Kavion Henderson.

They also discuss what the Hogs still need from the transfer portal and about the dead period starting Monday.

See the full report in the video above.