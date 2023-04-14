By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Barry Dunning, Jr., will enter the transfer portal.

Dunning (6-6 small forward), the two-time Gatorade Alabama High School Player of the Year, signed with Arkansas in the early period in November 2021.

Dunning played in 16 games (making one start) at Arkansas, totaling 50 minutes with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist on 2-of-8 field goal shooting (25.0%) and 1-of-2 free throw shooting (50.0%). He scored 4 points in the Hogs’ 88-65 loss to UConn in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on March 32.

Dunning has three years of remaining playing eligibility.