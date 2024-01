FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Gymnastics season will kick off on Friday when the Hogs host Georgia in Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks were ranked 15th in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association preseason poll.

Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims sat down with sophomore Lauren Williams and graduate Sirena Linton to preview the season.

You can see that full interview in the video above.

The Hogs meet with Georgia kicks off at 6:45 p.m. on Friday at Barnhill Arena.