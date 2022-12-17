FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to replace Barry Odom.

Williams was the defensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn the past two seasons after previously coaching with him at Auburn. Williams was co-defensive coordinator while coaching the linebackers at Auburn in 2019-20. He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.

Williams helped UCF to a 9-4 record and runner-up finish in the American Athletic Conference. He was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2021.

He was an All-SEC selection at linebacker for Auburn in 2004-05. He spent 2006 and 2007 seasons playing with the Atlanta Falcons in the SEC.

Williams and UCF had the No. 40 defense in the nation this year allowing 23.2 points and 382.3 yards per game.