FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hosting an impressive group of recruits for the BYU game Saturday night in Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs and BYU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and that allows recruits make their way to Fayetteville.

Here’s some of the recruits known to be headed to Arkansas for the BYU game.

Class of 2024 Commitments

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 180, Bentonville

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DE, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside

Justin Logan, LB, 6-3, 215, Marietta Kell, Ga.

Jeremy Cook, S, 6-3, 195, Hoover, Ala.

Ahkhari Johnson, CB-ATH, 5-11, 180, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas

Others Committed to Arkansas

Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian, 2025

Marcus Wimberly, S, 6-1, 182, Bauxite, 2025

Bear McWhorter, OT, 6-4, 300, Cartersville Cass, Ga., 2026

Arkansas’ Targets

2024

Bradley Shaw, LB, 6-0, 220, Hoover, Ala.

2025

Lance Jackson, DL, 6-5, 250, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas

Alex Shieldnight, DE, 6-3, 230, Wagoner, Okla.

Alvin Henderson, RB, 5-10, 190, Elba, Ala.

Cash Archer, DE-LB, 6-2, 220, Greenwood

Omarion Robinson, S, 6-1, 180, Little Rock Parkview

Brody Whatley, DL, 6-3, 250, Monroe Neville, La.

2026

Kane Archer, QB, 6-1, 201, Greenwood

Cody Taylor, OG, 6-3, 280, Greenwood

Jackson Cantwell, OT, 6-8, 300, Nixa, Mo.

2027

Bryson Brown, ATH, 5-11, 155, Owasso, Okla.