FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hosting an impressive group of recruits for the BYU game Saturday night in Razorback Stadium.
The Hogs and BYU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and that allows recruits make their way to Fayetteville.
Here’s some of the recruits known to be headed to Arkansas for the BYU game.
Class of 2024 Commitments
CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 180, Bentonville
Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff
Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills
Kavion Henderson, DE, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.
Kobe Branham, OG, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside
Justin Logan, LB, 6-3, 215, Marietta Kell, Ga.
Jeremy Cook, S, 6-3, 195, Hoover, Ala.
Ahkhari Johnson, CB-ATH, 5-11, 180, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas
Others Committed to Arkansas
Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian, 2025
Marcus Wimberly, S, 6-1, 182, Bauxite, 2025
Bear McWhorter, OT, 6-4, 300, Cartersville Cass, Ga., 2026
Arkansas’ Targets
2024
Bradley Shaw, LB, 6-0, 220, Hoover, Ala.
2025
Lance Jackson, DL, 6-5, 250, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas
Alex Shieldnight, DE, 6-3, 230, Wagoner, Okla.
Alvin Henderson, RB, 5-10, 190, Elba, Ala.
Cash Archer, DE-LB, 6-2, 220, Greenwood
Omarion Robinson, S, 6-1, 180, Little Rock Parkview
Brody Whatley, DL, 6-3, 250, Monroe Neville, La.
2026
Kane Archer, QB, 6-1, 201, Greenwood
Cody Taylor, OG, 6-3, 280, Greenwood
Jackson Cantwell, OT, 6-8, 300, Nixa, Mo.
2027
Bryson Brown, ATH, 5-11, 155, Owasso, Okla.