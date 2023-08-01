FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Ashdown Class of 2025 middle infielder Walt Jones.

Jones, 5-10, 165, who is also a standout with the Arkansas Sticks, talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“Just the staff, facilities and atmosphere there is phenomenal,” Jones said. “There’s nothing better than Arkansas. It has been a dream of mine.”

Jones said he chose Arkansas over Ole Miss and LSU.

“Those are my top two (behind Arkansas),” Jones said. “But Arkansas was just the best. It’s the best place.”

Arkansas Sticks coach Chase Brewster feels the Hogs are getting another good one from his program.

“Walt did the one thing not a lot of kids were willing to do any more,” Brewster said. “He went out and played. He literally outplayed everyone this summer. Coach (Matt) Hobbs came to watch Razorback commit McLane Moody pitch this summer for the Sticks, and Walt hit a home run and two doubles.”

Brewer emphasized that Jones got a chance to show Arkansas again what he could do and didn’t disappoint.

“The next day when Coach Hobbs went back he hit again,” Brewer said. “That led to Coach (Nate) Thompson to coming to see him and him continuing to hit. He went to the PBR Futures Games this past week in Atlanta for Team Arkansas and played as well as he could again and they offered today, the first day they could. Walt was happy to be a Razorback.”

Jones listed what he feels are his strengths on the baseball diamond.

“I’m gonna go out there and give it my all everytime,” Jones said. “I keep my attitude up. I never get down. I always help my teammates. I’ve got a high motor.”

