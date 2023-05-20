FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its No. 1 target remaining for the Class of 2023 with the addition of Coffeyville (Kan.) center and guard Amaury Wiggins.

Wiggins, 6-3. 310, chose the Hogs over Illinois, Miami, Penn State and Texas A&M. The Hogs had been searching for another offensive lineman from the transfer portal or junior college.

Wiggins played one season at Coffeyville and now will have three years to play for the Hogs. Wiggins joins Florida transfer Joshua Braun and three high school offensive linemen in the Class of 2023 for Arkansas.