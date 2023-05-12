FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Louisville tight end Francis Sherman following an official visit that ended on Friday.

Sherman, 6-3, 234, caught one pass for 13 yards in 2022. On May 1 Sherman entered the transfer portal and posted the following message to Twitter.

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Grateful for the opportunity to call Louisville home for the last 4 years. Thank you to the people and fans of Louisville.”

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 234, Louisville