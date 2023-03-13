FAYETTEVILLE — Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin Class of 2024 four-star athlete Noreel White has committed to Arkansas.

White, 6-0, 170, has been to some Arkansas Prospect Days and developed a very good relationship with Marcus Woodson and the other assistants. White was at Arkansas this past weekend and commented about Woodson.

“My position coach is my main recruiter and i love it,” White said.

As a junior, Martin, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, finished with 1,109 all-purpose yards, 650 receiving, 255 rushing, 13 touchdowns, 55 tackles and three interceptions. He will play on defense at Arkansas.

White chose the Hogs over offers from such schools as Florida State (where Woodson had previously recruited him), Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Auburn and others.

Click here for his highlights.

Click here for his commitment tweet.

Arkansas’ Commitments in 2024

Kavion Henderson, Edge, 6-3, 250, Leeds (Ala.)

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis (Tenn.) University School

Noreel White, DB-ATH, 6-0, 170, Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin