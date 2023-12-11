FAYETTEVILLE — Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has committed to Arkansas following an official visit this weekend.

Green, 6-6, 221, was recruited by Bobby Petrino. Green talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“Honestly, just the opportunity,” Green said. “The opportunity to be in the city. The teammates seem great, the team seems awesome, the coaches seem awesome. Everybody seems ready to work and that’s what I like. I call it getting out the mud, just bringing that mindset every single day. Whatever it takes to grind, whatever it takes to work hard at it. I really love it. I really love it, for sure.”

Green also enjoyed talking to Petrino this weekend.

“It went well, just talking ball,” Green said. “His knowledge and his wisdom of the game, you see it. You see it from the first five minutes and you just learn the intricate details of everything, how you can step up your game. Whether it’s the few steps of your drop, it all starts with your footwork. He said it when we were watching film, the first clip, and I just knew. You could tell the experience and the evidence of him coaching so many quarterbacks, I like it.”

Green had a very good season in 2023 including leading Boise State to the Mountain West championship with a 44-20 win over UNLV in the title game. In that win, Green was 12-of-15 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 90 yards and two more touchdowns. Green talked about the official visit.

In 2023, Green completed 121-of-212 passes for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 78 times for 438 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022 as a redshirt freshman out of Lewisville (Texas) High School, Green was named College Football News All-America Second Team. He completed 166-of-271 passes for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 10 more scores.

Green entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4. In his last two years at Lewisville (Texas) High School, Green completed 335-of-546 passes for 4,880 yards, 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 206 times for 1,104 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a three-star recruit in high school. In addition to football, he also participated in track and field. He completed in the long jump and triple jump.