FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden.

Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it. Arkansas jumped in to grab an official visit for this weekend.

In 2022, Broden caught 32 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, Broden had caught 74 passes for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In addition to the Hogs, OU and Penn State, Broden has gained offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston, West Virginia, Colorado, Washington State, Syracuse and Pitt.

Arkansas had previously landed two receivers from the transfer portal as well as a preferred walk-on. The Razorbacks also signed a high school wide receiver. The receivers are needed since Arkansas lost its top four receivers, including tight end Trey Knox, following the 2022 season. Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers are headed to the 2023 NFL Draft. Knox transferred to South Carolina and Ketron Jackson chose Baylor.

Broden is a midterm recruit with two years remaining to play. He played high school football at Detroit (Mich.) West Bloomfield. He will begin classes at Arkansas this week.

At Arkansas, Broden will join former Texas A&M-Commerce’s Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, and former Hillsdale College’s Isaac TeSlaa, 6-4, 210. They will be joined by preferred walk-on wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 210, who previously was at Memphis.

Arkansas’ Commitments From Portal

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Marlon Crockett, WR, 6-4, 210, Memphis (Preferred Walk-on)

Devin Bale, P-K, 6-2, 210, Northern Colorado (Preferred Walk-on)

Junior College

Owen Lawson, P, 6-1, 180, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College (Preferred Walk-on)

Ashton Ngo, LS, 6-0, 225, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College (Preferred Walk-on)