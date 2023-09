FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Hogs are currently 2-0 and faces BYU this week. LSU is 1-1 and will be at Mississippi State this Saturday.

LSU won this game 13-10 last year in Razorback Stadium. LSU leads the all-time series 43-23-2.