FAYETTEVILLE – The 35th-ranked Arkansas men’s golf program will be the #6 seed at the NCAA Salem, (S.C.) Regional, played May 15-17 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Lake Course, it was announced today by the NCAA on GOLF Channel.

Arkansas is playing in its 29th NCAA Regional as a team and has been represented in 33 of the 34 NCAA Regionals held since its inception in 1989, including four times when just an individual qualified. (Note, the only time Arkansas was not represented in a Regional was 2002.) The Razorbacks will be playing in their 15th straight NCAA Regional.

The #1 seed in the Regional is North Carolina, ranked #2 nationally, while host Clemson is the #9 seed. The full 14-team field (listed by seed) includes North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, San Diego State, Georgia Southern, Arkansas, Purdue, New Mexico, Clemson, Furman, Middle Tennessee, Northern Illinois, Long Island and Longwood,

The top five teams from each of the six NCAA Regionals – as well as the highest placing individual not on an advancing team – will go on to compete for the NCAA Championships, May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club – Raptor Course.

The Razorbacks won the 1991 NCAA Central Regional and have six runner-up finishes to their credit. Last year, after placing 10th at the SEC Championship, Arkansas was fourth at the NCAA Regional and advanced to the NCAA Championship where the Hogs placed ninth.

Overall, Arkansas has advanced from a Regional to the NCAA Championship 19 times as well as four additional times when just an individual advanced.

2023 NCAA Salem Regional

Dates: May 15-17 (Mon.-Wed.)

Host: Clemson

Location: The Cliffs at Keowee Falls – Lake Course || Salem, South Carolina

Par: 72

Yards: 7,126 yards

Field (listed by seed with national rank):

#2 North Carolina

#11 Georgia Tech

#14 Texas A&M

#23 San Diego State

#26 Georgia Southern

#35 Arkansas

#38 Purdue

#47 New Mexico

#54 Clemson

#58 Furman

#64 Middle Tennessee

#127 Northern Illinois

#186 Long Island

#201 Longwood

