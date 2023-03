FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team now knows who their first opponent in the WNIT will be.

Arkansas will host Louisiana Tech on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

If the Hogs can beat them, they will play the winner of Stephen F. Austin and Texas State.

For a look at the full bracket, head to the WNIT website.