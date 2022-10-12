FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU have spent much of the season ranked in the Top 25, but both fell out of the rankings following weekend losses.

However, that doesn’t take away from this will be a very good football game. BYU (4-2) and Arkansas (3-3) are meeting for the first time on the football field. BYU’s offense is averaging 32 points per game. The driving force behind the offense is quarterback Jaren Hall. He has completed 129 of 188 passes for 1,558 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 39 rushes for 75 yards.

Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck is having a very good season in his first year with the Hogs. He has 20 tackles, 10 solo, 4.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one recovered. He’s very aware of Hall’s skills and talked about that on Tuesday.

“From a D-line perspective, he’s really a dynamic football player,” Domineck said. “He’s really good at game management. He’s quite dynamic. He knows how to run, he can sit in the pocket and throw if we don’t pressure him. He’s able to get out of the pocket and make something happen with his feet.

“They’re a pretty big O-line, SEC size O-line, 6-7, 6-8 across the board, 6-6. Over 300. It’s going to be a really physical game for us, especially trying to contain their quarterback. Just to be able to keep him in the pocket, keep him from making plays that he would otherwise be able to make.

“It’s just going to be us getting him off his spot as a D-line, so to speak, and just trying to dominate the line of scrimmage from the get-go from the very start. We’ve got to be able to start fast.”

Hudson Clark has seen extensive action at cornerback with the Hogs, but now he’s playing more middle safety in the secondary. This season he has 17 tackles, eight solo, one for loss, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a recovered one. So he will see a lot of Hall on Saturday.

“I think we’ve seen he can run, he can throw,” Clark said. “He’s pretty accurate with the deep ball and on his intermediate and short routes. We’ve been working on scramble drills if he does get out of the pocket, staying with the receivers, because he can get out and extend the play that way.”

While the Hogs are stepping away from the SEC to travel to Provo, Utah, Domineck compared BYU to the SEC teams Arkansas faces each week.

“From a D-line perspective, we’re not really seeing too much difference,” Domineck said. “They have the SEC size offensive linemen. They run similar offensive schemes, game plans, blocking schemes when it comes to comparing them to other teams. They’re really good with the zone, the pull back, any kind of pulling plays.

“They have a pretty creative offensive coordinator, I’ll say that for them as well. So just being able to read our keys, be able to see where we need to go, play our assignment to the best of our ability, playing fast, playing physical and just trying to dominate the line of scrimmage, that’s going to be our thing. I don’t know about the back end versus the front end, but I know about the O-line. Like I said, it’s an SEC-sized O-line, pretty big, and we’re just going to have to out-physical them.”

Clark agreed that it looks like just another SEC team this Saturday.

“We’re not treating it any different than an SEC team,” Clark said. “They’re fast, they’re physical, their receivers catch mostly everything we’ve seen. And they finish blocks. They’re really a good opponent we’re about to face.”

Playing in Provo the altitude will be much different than Fayetteville. The last time Arkansas played in an altitude of this nature was against Colorado State in Fort Collins on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, where the Hogs let a big lead slip away in the fourth quarter. Not that all the reason Arkansas lost was altitude, but players did acknowledge it was very different.

“As far as altitude goes, we’re really just basically hydrating a little bit more,” Domineck said. “Comparatively, they say it’s about 3,000 more feet above the surface than we are right now. From what I’m hearing, it’s not going to be too much of a difference in the air pressure and everything. We’ll hydrate a little bit more. Once we get there you’re going to have Friday and, of course, the game on Saturday to get accustomed to the air, try to run out a little bit if you can and get a little run in, but other than we’re going to treat it like any other game. It’s not really too much we can do about the atmosphere there, you know? It’s just like we’re going to have to deal with it like we have to deal with anything else.”

Regardless of altitude, Domineck is excited to play a game in Utah and different area than usual.

“It’s really exciting to just be able to go out there and play against a team that you see on paper that’s like one we’ve never been there and be able to play against them,” Domineck said. “I’ve never been to Utah. I’ve never actually seen the city. I’ve heard it’s beautiful. I’ve heard the campus is beautiful and the mountains on the back side, like, you’re looking over the outside of one of the stands and you see the mountains in the background. Like, that’d be a dope picture to have, just you holding up a mountain or something.

“Just being able to be on the team that first goes there for Arkansas, just to be able to travel somewhere that I’ve never been, to be able to play a team I’ve never played before, it’s an honor and privilege to be able to play out there, to have this game scheduled, to be able to go out there alongside my brothers, so it’s going to be a great vibe, honestly.”

Clark is also looking forward to the trip.

“I mean, Coach (Sam) Pittman, he’s been showing pictures before every team meeting, so, like, seeing the stadium it’s pretty awesome,” Clark said. “And having it be a white-out and their homecoming, I think it’s gonna be a great atmosphere for us to go into, and it’s just going to be an awesome experience.”

One thing that won’t be different though for Clark and the defensive backs is they had their hands on three or four passes against Will Rogers and Mississippi State this past Saturday. They didn’t come up with any of the interceptions. They can’t let the same thing happen against Hall and the BYU offense.

“We’ve just gotta make plays and focus in on it,” Clark said. “I think we had four in the first half we were close on that could’ve gotten points off the board for them. So, we try to focus on making plays and having focus on every single play for four quarters. We’re working on ball drills more and getting our hands on the ball. I think it’s going to help us in the future.”

Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and televised on ESPN.