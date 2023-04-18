FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered former Bentonville West offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat a scholarship.

Muskrat, 6-3, 307, entered the transfer portal on April 15. Muskrat signed with Tulsa in the Class of 2020. One thing that hampered his recruiting at the time was he played on the defensive line at Choctaw (Okla.) High School prior to his senior season at Bentonville West. So he only played one year on the offensive line in high school.

Since entering the portal on Saturday, Muskrat has gained offers from Auburn, California, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati in addition to the Razorbacks. The Hogs are seeking one more offensive lineman from the transfer portal. They added Florida transfer Joshua Braun in the early period.

Click here for his senior O-line highlights at Bentonville West.

In other transfer portal news, Arkansas is seeking a tight end from the portal. According to some reports, they will be hosting North Texas redshirt freshman tight end Var’Kese Gumms this week.

Gumms, 6-3, 230, played in 14 games this past season with six starts. He caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition to the Hogs, Gumms has offers from Colorado, Utah, California, West Virginia, Oregon and BYU. He played high school football at Houston (Texas) Dekaney.

In a recruiting twist, former Minnesota defensive tackle Trill Carter, 6-2, 300, chose Texas. He had also visited Arkansas, Illinois and Ohio State as well as considering Louisville. Sources indicated Carter had privately assured Arkansas he would be a Razorback after his visit. But Carter apparently enjoyed his time more in Austin and went with the Longhorns.

Former Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, who signed with the Hogs out of high school, but then medically retired following knee injuries suffered in high school. Courtney is coming out of medical retirement and has entered the transfer portal.

Courtney is ineligible to resign with the Razorbacks. Once a student enters medical retirement at a school he can’t play again for that particular team.

Arkansas is known to be seeking, in addition to one more offensive lineman and a tight end, two safeties and one more interior defensive lineman from the portal.