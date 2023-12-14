FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A member of the Arkansas Razorbacks football has been arrested and accused in a burglary case in Washington County.

Court records show senior defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Stewart has been released on $5,000 bond.

Sources have confirmed to Pig Trail Nation that Stewart has been suspended indefinitely from the Razorbacks football team.

The 6 feet, 2 inch Jonesboro native had two solo tackles and six assists in the 2023 season, in which he only played five games.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.