FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to Liberty 21-19 on Saturday.

In the first quarter, a true defensive battle between the Hogs and the Flames.

Before the end of the quarter though, Liberty does manage to get on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jonathan Bennett to Noah Frith to put the Flames up 7-0 on the Razorbacks.

In the second quarter, the Arkansas offense still looks asleep while Liberty’s offense keeps rolling.

They extend their lead over the Hogs as Bennett finds Douglas for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the Flames up 14-0 with 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

Arkansas’ offense gets a bit of a spark in the second quarter with a string of Rocket Sanders runs, but then disaster strikes when KJ Jefferson throws to Trey Knox in the endzone, but it’s picked off by Liberty.

Before halftime, more damage is done by the Flames. Bennett finds his man in the endzone again, this time it’s Treon Sibley who makes the touchdown grab to put Liberty up 21-0 with less than a minute to go until halftime.

Arkansas does manage to get something on the board before the end of the quarter as Cam Little makes a 50-yard field goal to make it 21-3 heading into the locker room.

Arkansas’ offense still looks lost at the beginning of the third quarter, but special teams were doing some work in this one.

Liberty goes to punt and Quincey McAdoo blocks it in the endzone for a safety to make it 21-5 Flames in the third quarter.

McAdoo does some more work in the fourth quarter as he picks off Liberty’s quarterback right after KJ Jefferson threw an interception.

It seems like that play gave the offense a tad bit of life as the Hogs go for it on a couple of fourth downs and covert both times to get them in the red zone.

Jefferson then finds Trey Knox in the endzone for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The Hogs go for the 2-point conversion and it’s good so the score is 21-13 Liberty with 7:42 left to go in the fourth quarter.

KJ Jefferson once again finds Trey Knox later in the quarter for a touchdown, but the 2-point conversion is no good, so they fall short of tying the game up with the Flames.