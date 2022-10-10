FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play its final game before getting a bye week when they take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) have both been ranked much of the season. However, both dropped out of the rankings following weekend losses. The Hogs fell to Mississippi State while BYU dropped a game to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.

The biggest question marks this week for the Hogs is the status of quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive back Myles Slusher. Jefferson didn’t play against Mississippi State after suffering a head injury late against Alabama. Slusher didn’t make the trip after suffering an injury early in the game against the Tide.

Here’s this week’s depth chart.

OFFENSE

WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198
13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175


WR 9 Jadon Haselwood R-Jr. // 6-3 // 213
14 Bryce Stephens R-Fr. // 6-0 // 176


LT 70 Luke Jones R-Sr. // 6-5 // 327
72 Andrew Chamblee Fr. // 6-6 // 303


LG 62 Brady Latham R-Jr. // 6-5 // 307
74 Jalen St. John R-So. // 6-5 // 327


C 51 Ricky Stromberg Sr. // 6-4 // 313
75 Patrick Kutas Fr. // 6-5 // 305


RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-Jr. // 6-5 // 302
76 E’Marion Harris Fr. // 6-7 // 340


RT 78 Dalton Wagner *R-Sr. // 6-9 // 331
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford Jr. // 6-5 // 325


QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 242
4 Malik Hornsby R-So. // 6-2 // 186
10 Cade Fortin R-Sr. // 6-3 // 218


RB 5 Raheim Sanders So. // 6-2 // 227
0 AJ Green So. // 5-11 // 208
6 Rashod Dubinion Fr. // 5-10 // 211
20 Dominique Johnson Jr. // 6-1 // 247


TE 7 Trey Knox Sr. // 6-5 // 245
89 Nathan Bax R-Sr. // 6-4 // 252
82 Hudson Henry R-Jr. // 6-5 // 254


WR 3 Matt Landers *Sr. // 6-5 // 197
2 Ketron Jackson Jr. So. // 6-2 // 203

DEFENSE

DE 40 Landon Jackson So. // 6-7 // 274
58 Jashaud Stewart Jr. // 6-2 // 251


DT 50 Eric Gregory R-Jr. // 6-4 // 303
99 Terry Hampton *Sr. // 6-1 // 314


DT 33 Isaiah Nichols R-Sr. // 6-3 // 315
5 Cam Ball R-Fr. // 6-5 // 303


DE 56 Zach Williams Sr. // 6-4 // 261
14 Jordan Domineck R-Sr. // 6-3 // 251


WILL 10 Bumper Pool *Sr. // 6-2 // 232
36 Jordan Crook Fr. // 6-0 // 232
45 Jackson Woodard R-So. // 6-3 // 231


MIKE 42 Drew Sanders Jr. // 6-5 // 233
27 Chris Paul Jr. R-Fr. // 6-1 // 230


CB 3 Dwight McGlothern Jr. // 6-2 // 181
16 Keuan Parker R-Fr. // 5-11 // 178


S 7 Latavious Brini *Sr. // 6-2 // 215
19 Khari Johnson Jr. // 6-0 // 192


S 15 Simeon Blair R-Sr. // 5-10 // 208
8 Jayden Johnson So. // 6-2 // 204


CB 4 Malik Chavis R-Jr. // 6-2 // 192
17 Hudson Clark R-Jr. // 6-2 // 182


NB 2 Myles Slusher Jr. // 6-0 // 194
-OR- 8 Jayden Johnson So. // 6-2 // 204
18 Trent Gordon R-Sr. // 5-11 // 188
6 Jacorrei Turner R-So. // 6-2 // 206

SPECIAL TEAMS

K 29 Cam Little So. // 6-2 // 181


KO 39 Jake Bates *Sr. // 5-10 // 202


P 30 Reid Bauer R-Sr. // 5-11 // 206
-OR- 31 Max Fletcher Fr. // 6-5 // 178


LS 48 Eli Stein Fr. // 6-3 // 227
52 John Oehrlein R-Jr. // 6-1 // 235
-OR- 46 Francisco Castro R-Fr. // 6-1 // 217


H 30 Reid Bauer R-Sr. // 5-11 // 206


KR 0 AJ Green So. // 5-11 // 208
6 Rashod Dubinion Fr. // 5-10 // 211


PR 14 Bryce Stephens R-Fr. // 6-0 // 176
85 Harper Cole R-So. // 5-9 // 178