FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to welcome talent back to Fayetteville on Saturday as the NCAA’s dead period for recruiting has ended.

Plenty of talent is expected to be on hand including both from inside and outside the state. Among the top in-state talent expected to be on hand is Valley View Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Brian Huff.

Huff, 6-3, 225, holds several offers including one from Arkansas. Huff is one of Arkansas’ priority recruits in the state. He has been to Arkansas several times previously. Oklahoma offered him on Monday. He also has such offers as LSU, Notre Dame, Missouri and others. He plans to see Notre Dame and Missouri soon.

Little Rock Parkview Class of 2025 four-star safety Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 175, has an offer from the Hogs and from many others around the nation. Robinson has also made numerous visits to Arkansas and is a priority in 2025. He was Arkansas’ first in-state offer in that class inside the state.

Duncanville (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star safety Ka’Davion Dotson, 6-0, 180, has over 25 offers and is another target who has been to Arkansas many times. Dotson is from the same high school that produced linebacker Jordan Crook and basketball’s Anthony Black. Dotson will get to meet the new defensive staff for the first time on Saturday as well Huff, Robinson and others. That should be a big plus for the Hogs.

Another key defensive recruit slated to be at Arkansas on Saturday is Buford (Ga.) Class of 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden, 6-1, 185. He’s the No. 1 recruit in Georgia and soem recruiting services have him rated as high as the No. 2 prospect, regardless of position, in the Class of 2024. He has approximately 40 offers and has ties to Marcus Woodson and Travis Williams since they recruited him for their previous schools. As great as he is on defense, Bolden could be a great wide receiver in college if a school preferred him on that side of the ball.

Bentoville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown 6-1, 180, will also make another visit to Arkansas. The three-star standout is one of the top players inside the state in a loaded 2024 class. In addition to Arkansas, he holds offers to such schools as Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Purdue, Louisville, UNLV, Arkansas State and others. The Hogs offered on Jan. 21.

McKinney (Texas) Class of 2025 cornerback Zadian Gentry, 6-2, 165, is heading to Arkansas this weekend as well. Gentry was recently offered by the Hogs. Oklahoma, Auburn, Baylor and others have also offered. He plans to see Baylor later in March among other visits. His teammate, safety Christian Ford, inked with the Hogs in December. His head coach Marcus Shavers is a former Razorback.

Deke Adams is recruiting Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview Class of 2025 defensive tackle Dilan Battle, 6-3, 315. There’s a very good chance the Hogs offer him on Saturday. Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M and others have already offered. He will be in College Station later this month. Battle will likely become a very high priority recruit for the Hogs in the Class of 2025.

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins, 6-0, 205, committed to LSU on July 5, 2022. However, Travis Williams and the Hogs are still trying to make a run at him. Atkins is one of the top linebackers not only in Texas, but the entire nation.

Two interesting in-state quarterbacks will visit. They are Central Arkansas Christian’s Class of 2025 Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, and Conway Class of 2024 Donovyn Omolo, 6-2, 205. Wilson holds an offer from Illinois and one from UCA as well. Omolo is one of several Conway recruits slated to visit Saturday. He was at Arkansas last year for a Prospect Day. Wilson was at Arkansas in January for a similar event as well.

Nixa (Mo.) Class of 2026 offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, 6-8, 270, is certainly one to watch. He has already collected offers from such schools as Missouri, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Kansas, Miami and UNLV. Arkansas is one to watch as well.

Several others will be in Fayetteville as well and the Hogs will host another similar day on Saturday, March 10.