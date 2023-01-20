FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent.

The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.

Enos has already been by the school of Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 220, and Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230. Both are four-star prospects in the Class of 2024. Russell will be in Fayetteville on Saturday and White is also a possibility.

Among the in-state quarterbacks who have either confirmed to me or tweeted out they plan to be in Fayetteville on Friday are Joe T. Robinson’s Class of 2025 Quentin Murphy, 6-0, 191; Greenwood’s Class of 2026 Kane Archer, 6-1, 193; and Central Arkansas Christian’s Class of 2025 Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185. All three have Power 5 offers with Arkansas having given one to both Murphy and Archer. Wilson could have seen his stock go up even more at Arkansas with the hiring of Enos. Illinois’ Barry Lunney Jr. has already seen enough and offered Wilson. Archer and Murphy have multiple offers and have since their ninth-grade year.

Two outstanding in-state wide receivers in the Class of 2024 who have announced they will be at Arkansas are Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Bentonville’s CJ Brown, 6-1, 180. Those are two prospects this reporter has seen play for two years and each are definitely Power 5 and SEC recruits. Crutchfield has blown up in the recruiting circles and the Hogs may jump into the mix on Saturday. Brown doesn’t have as many offers yet, but it would seem they are set to come.

Fort Smith Southside Class of 2024 offensive guard Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, and Greenwood’s pair of 2025 linebacker Cash Archer, 6-2, 223, and 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor, 6-4, 279, will join Kane Archer at Arkansas. Texas A&M recently offered Branham, Louisville offered Cash Archer and then Ole Miss and Kentucky did the same to Taylor.

Others from inside the state visiting are Centerpoint’s Class of 2025 two-way lineman Tate Spray, 6-4, 260, along with Mills’ pair of 2023 prospects still mulling decisions. The Mills pair are Jabrae Shaw, 5-10, 195, and Anton Pierce, 6-2, 203. The two are athletes capable of helping a college at multiple positions. Shaw was once committed to UCA and Pierce to Army, but both decommitted. The Hogs have offered a preferred walk-on spot to both.

Benton Class of 2024 two-way end and linebacker Peyton McNeely, 6-2, 235, is also going to be in Fayetteville. McNeely teamed with Russell and others to help the Panthers to an outstanding season. He camped at Arkansas last summer and is a very versatile talent.

The Hogs will also host numerous talent from outside the state. Click here for more names.