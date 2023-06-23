FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will finish the official visits for June with a bang this weekend as 17 recruits are slated to be in Fayetteville for official visits.

The visitors will include prospects from seven different states. The group consists of seven players already committed to the Razorbacks, two pledged to SEC rivals and eight uncommitted.

The committed Hogs are Montgomery (Ala.) St. James School four-star quarterback KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215; Mills four-star defensive end Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265; Pine Bluff four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175; Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin four-star athlete Noreel White, 6-0, 170; Decatur (Ga.) Columbia four-star athlete Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 214; Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250; and Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville three-star cornerback Tevis Metcalf, 5-10. 175.

The pair committed to other SEC schools are Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins, 6-0, 215, and Starkville (Miss.) four-star athlete Braylon Burnside, 6-1, 185. Atkins is committed to LSU while Burnside pledged to Mississippi State this week.

The uncommitted prospects expected in Fayetteville today are Fort Smith Southside three-star offensive guard Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320; Harding Academy three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215; Leesburg (W.V.) Tuscarora four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal, 6-9, 335; Humble (Texas) Atascocita three-star cornerback Braylon Conley, 6-0, 170; Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star linebacker D’Angelo Barber, 6-0, 221; Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 165; Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star safety Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 190; and Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph three-star defensive lineman Alex Foster, 6-5, 270.

Earlier in the week, Southlake (Texas) Southlake Carroll kicker Kyle Lemmermann, 6-2, 200, officially visited Arkansas. He’s rated the No. 1 kicker in the nation. He’s also looking hard at TCU and Texas Tech among others. He has now officially visited his three favorites.

Branham will announce his decision on Monday. He has also officially visited Oklahoma State, SMU, Ole Miss and taken an unofficial to Texas A&M.

Simmons is the son of the head football coach at Harding University. He has already visited Auburn and Clemson officially this month. As a junior, Simmons had 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception and two recovered fumbles. On offense, Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and had a pair of catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Foster has already been to TCU and Georgia Tech. As a junior, he had 58 tackles, 11 sacks, nine pass breakups and forced three fumbles.

Barber has already been to Georgia Tech this month on an official visit. He’s seriously considering Auburn among others. As a junior, Barber had 145 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 15 sacks and intercepted two passes.

Burnside committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. They are near his home in Starkville. As a junior, Burnside caught 75 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed nine times for 54 yards as well. He’s also visited Texas A&M and has a long list of offers.

Westphal has been to Georgia, Florida and Clemson prior to Arkansas. Clemson may be the team the Hogs have to beat to land him. Westphal is a recruiting prize for any school fortunate enough to land him.

Bethel-Roman caught 37 passes for 892 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He has already been to Texas Tech and Oregon. He also is a track standout.

Hampton has several offers, but it appears it will come down to Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Louisville and the Hogs.

Conley has 37 offers and set to announce his commitment on June 30. Right now, it’s likely to be USC or the Hogs.

Atkins committed to LSU on July 5, 2022. TCU, Utah and UCF among others have joined the Hogs in trying to flip him from LSU. As a junior, Atkins had 121 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown while playing at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Louisiana before moving to Texas. He also had 14 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver.

Jackson committed to Arkansas on April 9. As a junior, the left-handed quarterback completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and six touchdowns.

Metcalf is the younger brother of current Razorback TJ Metcalf. He committed to the Razorbacks on April 22. Last season, he had four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Baugh committed to Arkansas on May 19. He’s an athlete, but recruited by Jimmy Smith to play running back. In 2022, Baugh had 27 receptions for 442 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 306 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, two pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles and one recovered fumble.

Henderson was the first commitment for Arkansas in 2022. He announced for the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2022.

White committed to the Razorbacks on March 13. Despite his pledge to the Hogs both Ole Miss and Mississippi State among others are still pursuing him hard.

Collins and Crutchfield, who are cousins, both chose the Hogs on April 21. As a junior, Crutchfield had 25 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed six times for 46 yards. He had 32 tackles, three for loss, three forced fumbles and five interceptions as a defensive back. He also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown. As a junior, Collins had 124 tackles, 46 for loss, 12 sacks, five recovered fumbles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble while helping Mills to the state playoffs.