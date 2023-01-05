FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has five transfers on campus for official visits and will welcome three more today.

The recruits beginning visits today are Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, 6-4, 210; South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver, 6-1, 180; and Baylor safety Al Walcott, 6-2, 187. South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, who is committed to the Hogs, arrived on Wednesday and will leave Friday. So part of his visit will overlap with Weaver who was his teammate at South Florida.

This season at South Florida, Weaver caught 53 passes for 718 yards and six touchdowns. Weaver is a senior who has caught 116 passes for 1,735 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

Weaver entered the transfer portal on Dec. 28. In addition to Arkansas, among the schools seeking Weaver are Oklahoma, Colorado and West Virginia. He played his high school football at Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep.

Walcott is a senior from Wilmington (N.C.) Emsley A. Laney who has been outstanding in the secondary for Baylor. In 2022, Walcott had 52 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, five pass breakups and two sacks. In his career, Walcott has 115 tackles, 71 solo, 10 pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Walcott entered the transfer portal on Dec. 29. He is a grad transfer.

TeSlaa went to Hillsdale College from Hudsonville (Mich.) Unity Christian and has blown up in recruiting since jumping into the transfer portal. TeSlaa has already visited Iowa. Iowa State and was at Purdue before heading to Arkansas.

In 2022, TeSlaa caught 68 passes for 1.325 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 26 games at Hillsdale, TeSlaa caught 118 passes for 2,116 yards and 20 touchdowns. Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Colorado, Nebraska and Arizona are some of the other recent offers for TeSlaa.

In addition to Grier, others who are at Arkansas yesterday and today are North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250; Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, 6-5, 197; Arizona State safety D.J. Taylor, 5-10, 195; and Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson, 6-0, 193.

Arkansas’ current commitments from the transfer portal are Grier, North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205; Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335; Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189; and Pitt defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265.