FAYETTEVILLE — The transfer portal taketh and it giveth, but Arkansas hopes to do some taking over the next five days Jan, 4-8.

On Monday, Arkansas got some bad news when defensive end Jordan Domineck reversed course and opted for the transfer portal after announcing in December he was returning for one more season.

Sam Pittman said on first day of the early signing period Arkansas needed this period to be a productive one.

“The 4th through the 8th, I’m going to tell you it should and it needs to be anywhere from six to 12 kids on campus,” Pittman said. “Now, we have to be position-specific and all those type things, but we have some scholarships available and certainly we feel like we can change the depth and the team in that period. It’s obviously the first time they’ve allowed it to happen. But we are excited about that period as well.”

This reporter is playing catch up today after missing the past three days due to the flu. Arkansas has signed 19 high school recruits and five from the transfer portal so far in the Class of 2023. One of the five transfer signees South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, doesn’t appear completely solid at this point. Grier took to Twitter on Sunday to update his recruiting.

“With the coaching change at the University of Central Florida, it has changed my decision of committing to them. Recruitment 100% open. UCF is still in my vision and my final decision will be made on the January 7th. Happy New Year.”

Among the recruits known to be visiting Arkansas beginning Wednesday are North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250; Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, 6-5, 197; and Baylor safety Mike Harris, 5-11, 180. Arkansas has recently offered and plans to host for visits Bowling Green’s pair of safety Jordan Anderson, 5-10, 200, and wide receiver Tyrone Broden, 6-7, 210, as well as others.

Roberts is down to Arkansas, SMU and Baylor. This season, Roberts caught 28 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns. In his career at North Texas, Roberts caught 43 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, Harris committed to Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2019. However, after Chad Morris was fired then Harris decommitted on Jan. 10, 2020. It appears now Pittman will get another chance at Harris. This season, Harris had nine tackles, four solo and recovered a fumble.

Thornton is a former four-star recruit from Baltimore (Md.) Mount Saint Joseph who signed with Oregon over schools around the nation. This time, Thornton has already been to Auburn and Miami. He will visit Tennessee after the Arkansas trip and then make a decision.

In 2022, Thornton caught 17 passes for 366 yards and one touchdown. He rushed two times for six yards. In his career with the Ducks, Thornton caught 26 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson and Broden just entered the transfer portal this week following Bowling Green’s bowl game. Both are former prep standouts in Detroit (Mich.). Anderson attended Detroit Harper Woods and Broden Detroit West Bloomfield.

This season, Anderson finished with 47 tackles, 25 solo, 0.5 sack, one forced fumble, an interception and five pass breakups. In his career, Anderson has 180 tackles, 101 solo, 20 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five interceptions. Arkansas and West Virginia have jumped into the mix for him early on.

Broden caught 32 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns this season. At Bowling Green, he has caught 74 passes for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as a two-point conversion. Broden has gained offers from Pitt, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Houston, West Virginia, Colorado, Syracuse and Washington State.

Arkansas’ Transfer Additions

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, DE, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida