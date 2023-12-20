FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas entered the day with 24 commitments and signed 24 though there was a couple of twists.

Arkansas added New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross wide receiver Krosse Johnson, 5-10, 170. The speedy Johnson finished high school career with 21 receptions for 433 yards (20.6 ypc) and three touchdowns. As a senior in 2023, caught 13 passes for 253 yards (19.5 ypc) and two touchdowns.

Hoover (Ala.) safety Jeremy Cook, 6-3, 195, was committed to Arkansas, but won’t be signing at this time. The Hogs are hoping to add his teammate, four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 216, before the end of the early signing period on Friday.

Sam Pittman talked about the class and his thoughts on it with more portal recruiting remaining.

“First of all, it was a great day for us,” Pittman said. “We are really excited about everybody we got signed up today. Really excited. That puts us at 24. We have one scholarship out that we are very, very hopeful we are able to sign that young man as well. In this process, we wanted to make sure we didn’t reach on anybody.

“At times last year, we might have been in somewhat of a little bit of panic because of numbers. So, you’re going ‘Well, I think this guy is going to be a good player’ and all these things. We did not want to do that at all. We did not want to recruit anybody that we thought might be depth. I’m talking about out of the portal. They’d be all plug and play. Obviously, they’ve got to earn that.”

The Hogs added eight recruits from the transfer portal and have a five-day window coming up in early January to fill some of the remaining spots.

“Obviously, we know we have the 3rd through the 7th period there, so we have some work to do,” Pittman said. “I think we have about eight scholarships left. We’ve got to be right because I think we only have 10 visits left. So, we’re close to maxed out there. But we have that and then obviously you’ve got your second signing period and it opens back up in April. With that, I’m really excited about what went on and I’m proud of our coaches for what they did.”

Pittman was asked where the remaining seven to eight spots might go?

“That’s a good question,” Pittman said. “I still think on the defensive side out of the portal we need to get a corner, a linebacker. I think you would need an edge and an interior. So, there’s four. And then on the offensive side of the ball, I think we need another interior offensive lineman. I think we’re fine at tight end. I think we’re fine at quarterback. I think we need a running back out of the portal and a wide receiver. I think that’s pretty close to eight right there.”

The Arkansas Edge is something that proved to be a positive according to Pittman.

“Yes, it certainly has,” Pittman said. “It didn’t benefit me a lot on the day it was announced when I was going through our team, you know when I was talking to our team. And they’re going, oh we’ve got all this extra money and all this kind of stuff. But yes, it certainly has. We’re certainly grateful for all those who gave to that. We needed it. We’re using it wisely in the NIL department. But absolutely.”

Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman officially signed just before Pittman took the podium to talk about the class. Missouri and Texas A&M were the schools that came hard after Bethel-Roman.

“Well, it’s hard,” Pittman said. “Kenny (Guiton) obviously did a nice job with the family. Our relationships helped us. Bobby (Petrino), I think, has done a tremendous job of getting to know him since he’s been here. Bobby met with him — I’m pretty sure we all did — about an hour over the last… An hour a day the last few days. But Bobby did a tremendous job with him, as well, of showing him why — why he wants him, how he’s doing to use him. But I think it goes back to say a lot about the young man. He wanted to come to Arkansas and the parents allowed him to make the choice, whatever his choice was.”

Pittman also had praise for Mills four-star defensive end Charlie Collins, who is rated the state’s No. 1 prospect by both Rivals.com and On3, and the other in-state signees.

“Charlie really brings a long athletic guy who loves to play the game,” Pittman said. “We talked a little bit about Wyatt Simmons. We talked a little bit about Braylen (Russell). Kobe Branham. Kobe Branham, I love him now. I love big, athletic guys. I love his family. I tell you what, I think he’s going to be really special. I think Kim Dameron and that group over there did a really good job with him.

“And then CJ Brown, obviously he’s local. He did a little bit of everything for his team. He’s a great athlete. Faster than what I thought at first even, but he catches everything. The one thing is he’s tough. He comes from an athletic family. Both his sisters are athletic. Daddy was. They can’t say enough about him at the school, the type of person that he is. Of course, obviously they got beat in the state championship, but at one point they lost three in a row. It was great coaching, but it also was leadership and I think it was a lot of what CJ did on the team. So those are the guys and we’re really, really happy we got them all.”