FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail.

The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.

Grier, who is from Atlanta (Ga.) Mays, is a graduate transfer to Arkansas. In his career at South Florida, Grier had 228 tackles, 133 solo, one pass breakup, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions taking one in for a touchdown.

Grier is the 24th recruit to Arkansas’ class. He joins North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, Florida offensive guard Josh Braun, Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and Pitt defensive end John Morgan 111 signing with Arkansas.