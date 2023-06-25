FAYETTEVILLE — Tallahassee (Fla,) Florida State University School defensive back Ashton Hampton is being recruited hard by Arkansas and he got to take an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Hampton, 6-2 1/2, 191, has a large list of offers to choose from. Marcus Woodson, Travis Williams, Deron Wilson and the Arkansas staff has recruited him hard.

“It was a pretty good visit,” Hampton said. “I got to talk to Coach Woodson, Coach T-Will and Coach (Sam) Pittman. I got to meet a lot of players, I enjoyed it.”

Hampton was asked what was the best part of the Arkansas visit?

“The best part was being able to hang out with the players, interacting with them and seeing how the coaches were,” Hampton said.

Hampton also talked about another important factor for him and that was the coaches making him feel wanted.

“Yes sir,” Hampton said. “They talked about competing for a spot.”

Hampton said this is his final visit. He also visited Florida, Louisville and Clemson. He hasn’t set a commitment date at this time. Where does Arkansas stand?

“I don’t know right now,” Hampton said.

If Arkansas is able to land him then Woodson will play a big role in it.

“Being able to talk to Coach Woodson and stuff,” Hampton said. “We had a prior relationship, so being able to build that even more.”

Click here for highlights.