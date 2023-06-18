FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is recruiting Houston (Miss.) Class of 2024 defensive tackle extremely hard and he was among the nine official visitors this weekend.

Echoles, 6-4, 295, was impressed with what the Hogs had to offer and talked about the visit afterward.

“I had a pretty good visit,” Echoles said. “It was very nice up here. I like all the coaches and everything.”

Schools are recruiting Echoles for different positions. He talked about that and said he has no preference which side of the ball he plays.

“Some are recruiting me play offense and (some for) defense,” Echoles said. “Arkansas is defensive tackle.”

Echoles talked about what he considered the highlight of the visit.

“Really was just hanging out with the players and everything,” Echoles said. “Seeing how they do things. I think that was the biggest things.”

Among the players was his host JJ Hollingsworth, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman.

“It went pretty good,” Echoles said. “He showed me how they live and everything. He showed me a good time.”

Echoles talked about the other visits he plans to take in addition to the Razorbacks.

“I’m going to Missouri next weekend,” Echoles said. “Going to Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.”

Do you have a timetable for a decision?

“As of right now I don’t, but I want to do it before my senior season starts,” Echoles said.

After saying the visit to Arkansas was much better than he thought it would be he talked about where the Hogs are now on his list.

“They definitely went up,” Echoles said. “I had a great visit. They went up.”

One of the reasons for his optimism about Arkansas is defensive line coach Deke Adams.

“He’s a great guy,” Echoles said. “He’s a family guy. I’m a big family guy too. When you are around good people good things happen.”

